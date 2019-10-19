Menu

Warning as Inland Revenue scam returns to Shropshire

Crime | Published:

Residents have reported the return of a scam involving people claiming to be from the Inland Revenue.

The scam, which has been used around the area for several years, sees a caller claiming to be from HMRC telling a victim they owe tax money to the Inland Revenue.

The caller says the victim has two options regarding the money.

The options presented are to either fight it through court or pay it back.

Police advise people to never give their bank details over the phone.

For more information or to report a scam visit actionfraud.police.uk

