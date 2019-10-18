Crime prevention a key topic as police commissioner meets chief constable

As part of the PCC’s regular 'holding to account' meetings, the force’s approach was discussed. This includes preventative methods such as the We Don’t Buy Crime Scheme and work with partners in high demand areas, such as mental health.

The use of funding to make local communities safer was also discussed. To date £300,000 has been spent to fund over 100 projects through the PCC’s Local Policing and Community Ambassadors Fund. The investment covers a range of local projects from youth inclusion and diversionary projects through to improved CCTV and preventative schemes.

The investment tackles a range of issues and crime types including drug offences, cyber crime, acquisitive crime, knife crime and hate crime.

Commissioner John Campion said: “I am committed to ensuring West Mercia Police are delivering the best possible service, in order to make our communities safer. It’s important that the force manage demand and focus on priorities.

"Prevention is a key part of this, and I’m pleased to see a range of innovative schemes, which help people to keep themselves safe. The localised investments I have made in communities, are also helping to make them safer. I maintain my commitment to hold the Chief Constable to account to ensure we continue to deliver this aim.”

As well as reducing demand, it was revealed earlier this month that 93 new officers will be hired by West Mercia Police in the coming year. The increase will be on top of 215 other recently announced officers.

Money for the new recruits will come from a government programme to hire 20,000 new police officers across the country.

Most, if not all of the 215, are expected to be in post by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to recruit 20,000 new officers in three years when he announced the plans in July.

Home Office figures show that forces in England and Wales lost 20,564 officers between March 2010 and March 2019.