Cars stolen from Highley home following break in

Sometime between midnight on Thursday and the early hours of this morning , thieves broke into a house on Vicarage Lane, Highley, and stole two sets of car keys.

They then made off with a blue Seat Leon, registration ending in KLC, and a red Vauxhall Corsa, registration ending XMG.

The details of both vehicles have been added to the police Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system. If either car activates a camera, any officers in the vicinity will be alerted.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with the incident number 0081S 181019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information