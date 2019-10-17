Menu

Shropshire man, 22, accused of engaging in sexual activity with 13-year-old girl

By Rory Smith | Craven Arms | Crime | Published:

A crown court date has been set for a man accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.

Connor Dylan Melody, of Newington Way, Craven Arms, appeared before District Judge Mr Timothy Boswell at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Represented by Kate Cooper, the 22-year-old appeared in relation to an incident that took place on September 21, 2018.

Melody will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 18 where he is expected to issue a plea.

Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

