Man attacked at Market Drayton home

Jamie Jackson suffered a severely broken jaw and other injuries to his face when he was struck by a rock at his flat in the town.

Andrew Llewellyn, 49, of High Street, Wem, Marcus Supersad (crr) 26, of Riverside Drive, Tern Hill, and William Bratton 27, of Dalelands Estate, Market Drayton, all deny grevious bodily harm with intent.

Bratton also denies assisting an offender, knowing an offence had taken place.

Mr Matthew Barnes, prosecuting, told the jury that Llewellyn and Mr Jackson had been socialising in April last year.

After visiting pubs in the town they returned to Llewellyn's home in Market Drayton. Llewellyn showed Mr Jackson a plastic egg containing a substantial amount of white powder that he said was cocaine, Mr Barnes said.

Jackson left the property and went home, later receiving a call from Llewellyn who accused him of stealing the drugs, something he denied.

Llewellyn told him that the drugs had gone missing from where he had hidden them.

Later that evening, Mr Barnes said, two men, alleged to be Supersad and Llewellyn, arrived at his home.

"He was violently assaulted, struck with a rock, taken from outside his home," he said.

"Mr Jackson's recollection is limited but he suffered blows and kicks. He needed surgery on his jaw for multiple fractures and other injuries to his face."

When questioned by police the defendants denied taking part in any assault.

Giving evidence Mr Jackson said that he initially remembered little about the assault but then kept having flashbacks.

"I suffered PTSD from everything that happened to me," he said.

"It was that horrific."

He said that, after running a successful company in Liverpool for five years had a had a breakdown and said he did take cocaine. But he said he did not take the drugs in the egg at Llewellyn's home.