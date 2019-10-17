Former armchair salesman ordered to pay compensation to vulnerable customers he pressured into buying products

Steven Sloan, 50, admitted four charges of using unfair commercial practices on the second day of his trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He now risks losing his family home to pay compensation as well as thousands in court costs and fines.

At a sentencing hearing, Kevin Saunders, prosecuting for Trading Standards, said Sloan, of Coventry, would visit customers on behalf of his company Recline Ltd to sell bespoke reclining chairs.

The company had a pop-up exhibit at Telford Shopping Centre, and after customers expressed an interest in buying a chair Sloan would visit them at home to discuss their requirements.

The court heard he spent several hours at the home of one elderly couple and was reluctant to divulge the price of their order until they had committed to buying.

Assets

He then refused to take a deposit by cheque, which Mr Saunders said would have given the couple time to think and then cancel the cheque if they wished.

Sloan told another woman if she did not pay £2,750 for her order on the day she would have to pay another £350 for a second call-out fee.

Advertising

In total Mr Saunders said Sloan needed to pay £3,850 in compensation as well as more than £20,000 in costs for the trial. He could also be sentenced to a fine.

Debra White, for Sloan, said the company ceased trading in August 2017, after the offences in June of that year. She said Sloan was until recently in receipt of Universal Credit, and had to rely on his mother-in-law for financial support, but had now got a job.

She said he could make payments of just £25 a month but this was not accepted by Judge Anthony Lowe.

He ordered Sloan to come back to court on November 14 with full details of all bank accounts and assets, including equity in his family home.