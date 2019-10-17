Child sex doll in parcel addressed to Shrewsbury man who had 2,000 indecent images of children

Police seized computers belonging to Daniel McIntyre and discovered more than 2,000 indecent images of children.

Yesterday McIntyre, 31, of Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, and a community order including 120 hours of unpaid work when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He had admitted at an earlier hearing three counts of making indecent images of children, relating to more than 2,000 images, about 1,000 of them moving.

Mr Matthew Barnes, prosecuting, said the offences came to light after border control staff at Stansted airport intercepted a parcel addressed to McIntyre which contained a silicone sex doll, child-sized and with child-like features.

McIntyre was put on the sexual offences register and given a 10-year sexual harm probation order.

Judge Anthony Lowe said that he wanted to ensure that, through probation, McIntyre could be given coping strategies to deal with his urges.

He said: “The purchase of the doll is the most worrying aspect of this case,” he said.

“If you give into your urges and breach your suspended sentence you will be going to prison.”