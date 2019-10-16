Trio of poachers with large dogs spotted near Newport, police warn

The three men were seen in Chadwell at 10.15pm on Sunday with two big dogs, which witnesses said were too big for hunting rabbits.

The men were shining high powered lamps into a field and shouting instructions to the dogs. The men admitted that they were lamping, night time hunting, and behaved in an aggressive manner when confronted.

They drove off in a white Ford transit panel van with a licence plate number ending in BVR.

Details of the vehicle have been added to police systems so that if it is reported again officers can take action.

Anybody who sees similar activity should call police on 101.