Thousands of pounds of equipment stolen as three vans broken into in Albrighton

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning this week, three vans were broken into in Albrighton, with thousands of pounds worth of equipment and tools stolen from the vehicles.

Two Vauxhall Vivaro vans were broken into. One was parked on Bishton Road, with several thousand pounds worth of testing gear and good quality hand tools stolen.

The other was parked on Fair Lawn and hedge cutters, mowers and a hedge trimmer was stolen.

A Mercedes Sprinter van was also broken into while parked on Albert Road, nothing was stolen from the vehicle, but considerable damage was caused to the lock.

Police believe it is unlikely the same unidentified offenders were responsible for all three of the break-ins but they said there was probably at least one vehicle used to store the stolen goods.

Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood team tweeted a warning: "Be aware a number of vehicles have been broken into over night in the Albrighton area. Please report any suspicious activity and remember to remove your valuable tools at night."

Police are appealing for anyone with any information that might help them to identify those involved to call 101 and refer to the incident numbers: 0197S 161019, 0133S 161019, 0094S 161019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.