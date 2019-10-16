Police appeal after car smashes into garden wall

A driver hit the wall of a property in Cwm Llinau, near Machynlleth, on the A470, at about 6.55am on Friday, causing considerable damage.

The driver also failed to stop.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can help Dyfed-Powys Police is asked to report it to Pc 271 Fiona Evans by email at contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling the force directly on the non-emergency 101 number.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.

Police have requested reference number DP20191011-025 is quoted at all times.