Pair hid heroin and cocaine in their underwear

A drug dealer and his driver were caught hiding heroin and cocaine in their underwear, a court heard.

Connor Millea, 23, was jailed for almost four years after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Natalie Allen, 38, was spared an immediate prison term after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

John Oates, prosecuting, told a court two police officers saw the pair getting into a car outside Allen’s home in Rondel Street, Shrewsbury, on March 27 of this year.

They followed and stopped the car in the town’s Harlescott Lane. Officers saw Millea attempt to hide something down the back of his trousers and smashed the window.

It was discovered that the car had been stolen in a burglary in Liverpool.

Mr Oates told Shrewsbury Crown Court when Millea’s clothes were removed a package was found, containing 41 wraps of heroin and 54 wraps of crack cocaine.

Allen was later found to have a small wrap of drugs “concealed” on her body. A further package was found in the car, and scales, bags, cling film and mobile phones were discovered in Allen’s house.

Mr Oates said Millea had a history of drug dealing offences, beginning in 2012 when he was a youth. In May 2018 he was given a six-month custodial sentence for dealing cannabis, suspended for two years, and the latest offences were committed during the suspension period.

Allen had a history of shoplifting and failing to provide a breath sample when suspected of drink or drug driving, for which she received a driving ban, said Mr Oates.

Debra White, for Millea, said the father-of-two got into dealing when he built up thousands of pounds in debt after losing his job due to his drug problem.

Robert Edwards, for Allen, said she had gone through a traumatic event in 2003 which led to her beginning to take hard drugs. He said she had two children, was now clean and was taking methadone.

Mr Edwards said Allen’s “vulnerability had been exploited” as she was an addict being used as a driver in return for payment in the form of drugs.

Judge Anthony Lowe said he was “prepared to take an exceptional course” and sentenced her to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years. She must complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and will have a three-month curfew.

Millea, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for each of the two charges, to run concurrently. Judge Lowe also activated four months of Millea’s suspended sentence, to serve consecutively.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing will be held next year.