Newport teen, aged 15, had 49 indecent images of children

Morgan Arrowsmith was just 15 when he was found to have 49 indecent images of children, of which 29 were category A – the most serious – 15 category B and five category C.

He was due to go on trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court facing three charges, dating October 2016 to October 2017, but changed his pleas on the day the trial was due to begin.

Arrowsmith, now aged 18 and of Avenue Road, Newport, will be sentenced on November 29.

Judge Anthony Lowe said a pre-sentence report should be prepared, looking at all options including prison, warning Arrowsmith that any case involving class A images crossed the custody threshold.

His name was placed on the sex offenders’ register.