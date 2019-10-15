Telford paedophile found with child rape videos on phone spared jail

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Shawn Frazer, 25, had a 55-second clip on his mobile involving a girl aged between two and four.

Another four-minute video involved a boy aged 10 to 13.

He admitted making indecent images of children at Telford Magistrates’ Court and the case was sent to the crown court for sentencing due to its seriousness.

Prosecutor Robert Edwards told the court Frazer was jailed for three years in 2014 for sexually assaulting a male child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and having thousands of indecent images.

As a result, he was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with children and access to the internet. He is also on a lifetime notification requirement, meaning he is regularly monitored by the police.

Mr Edwards said on November 9, 2018, officers made an unannounced visit to Frazer’s home in Dunsheath, Hollinswood, Telford, and asked to check his mobile, finding ‘indicative’ images of child abuse.

The phone was sent for forensic examination which resulted in the vile videos being found.

Frazer was interviewed by police and made full admissions, saying he did not think the videos would be found.

Mr Edwards said: “He knew what he was looking for and how to find it.

“He expressed his sexual preference as being for children and said he gained sexual gratification from looking at them.”

Andrew Mitchinson, for Frazer, said: “He clearly accepts that he has a problem, a problem that he wishes to resolve.”

Judge Anthony Lowe told Frazer the only reason he was not going straight to prison was so he could undergo a probation course designed to help him find ways to resist his urges.

Judge Lowe said: “The downloading of these sort of images means that children around the world are being deliberately abused in order to provide the footage that people like you then download.

“Your long custodial sentence doesn’t appear to have deterred you from committing further child sex related offences.”

He said a sentence of two-and-a-half years was appropriate, reduced to 20 months for Frazer’s early guilty plea. He suspended the sentence for two years and made a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years.

Frazer must complete the course, 40 rehabilitation activity days, and 160 hours’ unpaid work.