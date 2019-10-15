Shropshire drivers evading bans despite points

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency admitted 860 people have 12 points or more on their licence – normally the limit for when someone is banned from driving – with 576 in the West Midlands, 224 in Staffordshire and 60 in Shropshire.

Racking up penalty points costs UK drivers more than £132 million a year in higher insurance premiums, according to the Institute of Advanced Motorists.

Some drivers can be spared a driving ban in special circumstances or if a magistrate decides to be lenient with them.

Natasha Allmark, from the Wolverhampton Lib Dems, said allowing some drivers special dispensation “makes a mockery of the system”.

She said: “It is outrageous that these selfish, repeat offenders are being allowed to continue driving.

“I believe that allowing these drivers to continue on the road makes a mockery of the system. It is time for courts to crack down on these irresponsible individuals.”

“The penalty points system is supposed to be in place to protect the public from dangerous repeat offenders and it’s appalling that these risky repeat offenders are allowed to keep driving.”