Police swarm Telford estate after reports of stabbing

Police cars and vans, including armed officers and dog units, descended on Millennium Village in Ketley and the police helicopter was deployed in the area.

Murray MacGregor, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said paramedics treated a woman in her 40s for potentially serious injuries in Hadley Road after being called to reports of a stabbing.

He said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing at 6.23am. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.

"We have treated a woman in her 40s for potentially serious injuries. She has been taken to hospital."

Police were seen searching cars and asking drivers to open their boots.

A resident in Sutherland Close has said her son’s school, Meadows Primary, is in lockdown while this incident is ongoing. She saw armed police searching behind her block of flats.

Reporter Nick Humphrey was at the scene:

Police appear to be focusing their search further down the Ketley Park Road now — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) October 14, 2019

An officer is searching cars at the temporary traffic lights at Beveley Road, asking drivers to open their boots and checking inside too... — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) October 14, 2019

There is also a police car on Holyhead Road near Mauchuk Indian restaurant and a van on Beveley Road pic.twitter.com/iITJtXqdzJ — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) October 14, 2019

Helicopter seems to be moving more slowly now... pic.twitter.com/kRr9ZZSTyJ — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) October 14, 2019

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Earlier today police responded to reports a woman was being threatened by a man with a knife in Hadley Road in Telford.

"The woman has been taken to hospital, the extent of her injuries are not yet known, however are not believed to be life-threatening. A second person, a man, was also taken to hospital, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are on-going and a search of the local areas is being carried out to locate a named suspect. Initial enquiries suggest the incident is domestic related.

"Patrols have been increased in the area to both assist with enquiries and offer reassurance to the local community."

Anyone who was in the area at around 6.15am, including any motorists with dash cam footage, are asked to get in contact with police on 101 quoting reference 70s 141019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

One resident has described doors banging as early as 7am and someone being arrested in nothing but their boxer shorts — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) October 14, 2019

Officers have also been searching behind Rose Manor Sanctuary Living and the flats on that side of complex — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) October 14, 2019

Chopper still hovering above the same area here. One woman who lives nearby says it’s been here since about 7.30 and described seeing a load of police cars “storming” through. No idea what’s gone one just yet — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) October 14, 2019