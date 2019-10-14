Advertising
14 arrested in police operation - with £14,000, drugs and a gun found
More than £14,000 and huge amounts of drugs have been seized in a series of police busts across the county.
West Mercia Police arrested 14 people during a week-long operation against county lines drug dealing in Shropshire.
The raids, which were carried out by teams from Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire, uncovered a gun, significant amounts of drugs, and cash.
A post from the Local Priority Policing Team said: "We've had 14 arrests, seized over £14.5k in cash, executed 8 searches, completed over 75+ vehicle checks, numerous stop searches, 5 house searches, seized firearms, machetes, knives and large quantities of Class A and B drugs."
