14 arrested in police operation - with £14,000, drugs and a gun found

By Dominic Robertson | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

More than £14,000 and huge amounts of drugs have been seized in a series of police busts across the county.

Drugs seized during the raids

Drugs seized during the raids

A door broken during one of the searches

A gun and money found by police

Large amounts of cannabis found by police

Cannabis plants discovered during the raids

CS Gas discovered

Money seized by officers

West Mercia Police arrested 14 people during a week-long operation against county lines drug dealing in Shropshire.

The raids, which were carried out by teams from Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire, uncovered a gun, significant amounts of drugs, and cash.

A post from the Local Priority Policing Team said: "We've had 14 arrests, seized over £14.5k in cash, executed 8 searches, completed over 75+ vehicle checks, numerous stop searches, 5 house searches, seized firearms, machetes, knives and large quantities of Class A and B drugs."

