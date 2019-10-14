Fraudsters target building materials at Shrewsbury site

An 'indistinct hightop van' drove to a new building site in Betton Fields, Cross Houses, before the drivers got out and searched the premises for scrap metal and waste materials.

Police said the two white men claimed to have a waste disposal licence from Wolverhampton Council, but checks conducted by officers found it to be false.

The incident took place between 12pm and 1pm on Monday, October 7.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 0302S071019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org