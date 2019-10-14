Menu

Advertising

Fraudsters target building materials at Shrewsbury site

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Fraudsters scouted a building site in Shrewsbury for scrap materials by pretending to be council workers.

An 'indistinct hightop van' drove to a new building site in Betton Fields, Cross Houses, before the drivers got out and searched the premises for scrap metal and waste materials.

Police said the two white men claimed to have a waste disposal licence from Wolverhampton Council, but checks conducted by officers found it to be false.

The incident took place between 12pm and 1pm on Monday, October 7.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 0302S071019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News