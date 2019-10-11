Vandals target Welshpool school

Hundreds of pounds damage has been caused to the Howell Drive Site of Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School with vehicles damaged, windows broken and tiles thrown off the roof.

The school says it is are having to invest in a new CCTV system and police will also be increasing patrols in the area.

Police said today that it was frustrating that money used for educating children in the community was being directed to repair the damage caused by these individuals. It was also possible that those causing the damage were from the local community and may even be past or present pupils.

Head teacher Mrs Justine Baldwin says: "It is such a shame that this lovely old building is being damaged in this way. We are trying to keep the building safe for our colleagues in the Welsh medium school, but the regular damage that is being caused is making this more difficult. It is hard to keep up the morale of staff and pupils when they see their school being damaged almost every week."

Such has been the damage that the Chair of Governors Councillor Francesca Jump revealed that at times classrooms have been out of action.

"The head teacher, staff and governors all work hard to ensure that the school building is a safe and secure environment. A place where our pupils can grow and flourish. The continual vandalism inflicted on the site has caused great distress to us all and, at times, due to classrooms being out of action, has had a detrimental effect on our pupils. There is also a financial impact on the school, monies that we would like to spend on educating our pupils now has to be spent on repairs and enhancing the security of the site."

A police spokesman said: "If any persons are seen on the site in the evenings or at weekend and not behaving appropriately then please ring 101. If a crime is being committed than please ring 999. Any persons caught causing damage or causing a nuisance on school premises will be dealt with appropriately."

Police and the school are asking parents to speak to their children and teenagers to see if anybody knows anything about the damage. Report any information online atbit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.