Pair attempt to burgle Oswestry cafe

Officers say that, shortly after 8am on Monday, two males were disturbed while breaking into a café in Old Chapel Court, English Walls.

An attempt had been made to break into other premises and two doors had been damaged. The two suspects made off in a blue Fiat Punto, apparently empty handed.

Police are also looking for information after a red and black Voodoo Hoodoo bike, which had been left briefly unlocked outside the front of a supermarket in Blackgate Street, Oswestry, was stolen after 8.10pm on October 5.

In Pant, the theft of a Stihl hedge cutter from an unlocked detached garage at a property near Station Road, Pant, was reported to police at 11.50am on October 6.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org