Paedophile in breach of order over phone

Bryan Bowen, 28, of The Willows, Welshpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed in November 2017.

It had been made after he sought sexual contact and naked images from two girls aged 13 and 15 via Facebook. Bowen was said to have learning difficulties.

On Thursday, a three-month suspended jail term was imposed with a rehabilitation activity for the breaches of the order.

Judge Niclas Parry told Bowen at Mold Crown Court: “On this occasion, quite deliberately for your own reasons, you breached the order and went a step further and were hiding the use you were making of a device.”

Forfeiture of the phone was ordered.

Paulinus Barnes, prosecuting, said police received information 12 months ago Bowen was using a mobile phone. He denied having it but was caught out when he answered a call from police.

Bowen said he “panicked” and had deleted the internet history.

Defence barrister Mr John Hedgecoe said: “There’s no harm in this case.”