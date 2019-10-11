'Home alone burglar' arrested in Telford

Officers said the man was first arrested for suspected child neglect after allegedly leaving his children at home alone for over an hour last night.

They said that when it was discovered he had allegedly left them to go out and commit a crime, he was further arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police tweeted: "Male #Arrested for #ChildNeglect after leaving his 2 & 5 year old kids at home alone for over an hour tonight

"He was then further arrested on suspicion of #Burglary when it then appeared he had left them in order to go out & commit acquisitive crime! 20450 #BadParenting"