CPS still considering whether to charge police officers over Dalian Atkinson case

The Crown Prosecution Service said it is still deciding whether to bring criminal charges in relation to the case.

Mr Atkinson, who was 48 and played for Aston Villa 85 times in the 1990s, died after being shot with a taser outside his father's house in Trench, Telford, on August 15, 2016.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into the incident and handed a file on the case to the CPS to assess.

The investigation saw three West Mercia Police officers interviewed twice under criminal caution and served with gross misconduct notices. The actions of the third officer were not referred.

It is nearly 12 months since the case was handed over to the CPS, but a spokesman said that a request for more information had meant they were unable to consider a charging decision until it was received.

A spokesman for the organisation said the material required was received in April this year.