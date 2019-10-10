Menu

Warrant issued for arrest of man who failed to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Officers searching for a man wanted on warrant are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

Matthew Edgerton

Matthew Edgerton, 29, failed to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in September and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has seen Edgerton or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

