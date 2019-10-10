Statue to celebrate dog handlers and their four-legged colleagues

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion will be joined by Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans to officially unveil the police dog sculpture, created by Luke Kite of the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, which honours and celebrates the work and dedication of dogs in West Mercia and beyond.

A number of serving and retired police dogs will be in attendance at the headquarters in Worcester at 2pm on Friday, including retired PD Bacca and handler PC Mike Davey.

PD Bacca received a bravery award after being slashed multiple times while attempting to stop a man with a knife in Hereford. Despite his injuries, he returned to the scene to protect his handler.

Mr Campion said: "Police dogs are a hugely important part of their police service. I have been a vocal supporter of Finn’s Law, supporting greater legal protection to dogs who bravely run towards danger on a daily basis.

Tribute

"I would like to extend my thanks to the Ironworks for this incredible reminder of the hard work, dedication and bravery of the dogs.”

The statue is created from apprehended knives and decommissioned guns as well as objects that relate to the lives of canines, such as dog bowls and whistles.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham added: "It is an honour to be able to recognise the hard work and dedication of the police dogs and their trainers and officers that deal with them on a daily basis.

“Incorporating the items from amnesties makes the tribute even more appropriate to the force and what it represents.”

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, said: "We felt that this project was a natural fit for us to support West Mercia Police and to use some of the knives left over from building the Knife Angel. We are always keen to support West Mercia Police, as they were the first constabulary that helped us with our National Anti Violence Campaign.”