Police release description of man wanted for armed robbery near Bridgnorth

The robbery happened on Sunday at the Co-op in Highley when a man went into the store and threatened staff with a knife before demanding money from the till.

The robber has been described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s, about 6ft tall and wearing a grey hoodie, dark grey bottoms and a black bandana.

Police were called to the store on High Street at about 9.30pm and said the man made off with a quantity of cash.

No one was injured during the incident and police are appealing for information.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 684S061019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org