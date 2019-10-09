Farming union in talks with police over rural crime

The meeting took place as Rural Crime week got underway.

Every year NFU Mutual gathers claims statistics to provide a detailed picture of the financial and social impact of rural crime.

Joe Mault, NFU Cymru County Adviser for Montgomeryshire said: "In 2018 the cost of rural crime in the UK reached its highest since 2011. While farm thefts have a very obvious financial implication for those businesses who fall victim to these crimes."

The organisation says significant concern also surrounds the subsequent feeling of intrusion and intimidation caused by these incidents and the impact this is having on the well-being of those residing in rural Wales.

“Farmers and rural communities working together with dedicated rural crime officers is a huge step in the right direction towards cutting down the amount of rural thefts.

"Stamping out rural crime is a two-way relationship. It is not just about one party doing something about it, but instead farmers and the police working together to help deter thieves, and finding a way to reduce the crime rates in rural communities.”

Stella Owen, NFU Cymru County Adviser for Brecon and Radnor added: “Please continue to lock belongings up and remove keys. It is vitally important that every rural crime incident is reported to the police, no matter how small it may seem it counts, and I urge you all to report anything suspicious, or any theft that has taken place, in order to in order to generate an accurate picture of the level of rural crime occurring in Welsh rural communities.”