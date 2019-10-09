Dangerous driver jailed for two-and-a-half years for killing man in Bridgnorth crash

David Hall, 63, caused the death of Ian Pound, 57, and injured his wife, Wendy, in the crash on Stourbridge Road on January 13 last year.

Mr Pound died of his injuries a few weeks later, on February 6, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Hall, of Hilltop, Much Wenlock, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Judge Anthony Lowe sentenced him to two-and-a-half years for the former charge, and 18-months, to run concurrently, for the latter.

Hall was also disqualified from driving for a total of four years and three months.