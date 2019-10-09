Menu

CCTV images released after dog stolen at Telford Town Centre

By Ian Harvey | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police have released CCTV images of three people they want to talk to after a dog was stolen from outside McDonald's in Telford Town Centre.

CCTV images released by police

CCTV image released by police

CCTV image released by police

The theft happened at about 5pm on Sunday.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and have released images of three people who they're keen to speak to as they were in the area at the time and may be able to help police with enquiries.

The men and woman pictured, or anyone with information, are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/93813/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

