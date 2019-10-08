Telford mother and son caught with cannabis avoid jail sentences

Diane Drennan, 38, and Daniel Drennan-Kane, 23, were arrested after police carried out a drugs raid at a house in Woodcroft, Woodside, on October 27, 2017.

Then on August 29 the following year offers raided another house in Wantage, also in Woodside, and again found Drennan with cannabis.

Drennan-Kane admitted one charge of possessing class B drugs, and Drennan, 38, admitted the same offence as well as an additional charge for the 2018 incident at an earlier hearing.

Mr Andrew Wallace, prosecuting, told the hearing in Shrewsbury that in total the cannabis seized had an estimated value of £327, while £25 cash was found in a tin safe at one of the properties.

He said: “At 9am on October 27 officers executed a warrant at a property in Telford and cannabis was found in a couple of places. There was a strong smell coming from the master bedroom. Inside that room there was a set of scales, a bag containing 13g of skunk, another bag containing 6.37g of cannabis resin and some £25 cash in a black tin safe.

Significant

“Another officer went to another bedroom at the top of the stairs and found it had a loft hatch which he opened. There was a bag up there marked with the words “I know my onions” which contained 487g or almost half a kilogram of the drug.

“When the defendants were interviewed they both gave prepared statements in which they said they had significant drug habits and it was entirely for their own use. It was plausible.”

Advertising

He said the following August, while she was on bail, 50.8g of cannabis and 6.3g of resin was found during a raid at another address used by the mother.

The court heard that Drennan suffered from severe back pain.

Mitigating for Drennan-Kane, Mr Robert Edwards said since his arrest he was clean of drug and alcohol misuse.

For the offences Drennan was given a two-year community order, 35 rehabilitation activity days, was made subject to a nine-month drug rehabilitation order, told to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay £400 costs.

Drennan-Kane was given a 12-month community order. He must carry out 200 hours unpaid work and pay £120 costs.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs seized.