Huge cannabis farm uncovered right by Shrewsbury police station

Almost 2,000 plants were seized by officers from West Mercia Police when they swooped on a the former Park Lane Nightclub in the heart of the town.

The raid happened at around 2.15pm on Friday, when officers entered the empty building in Raven Meadows.

A guard has been place over the weekend to allow the premises to be made safe and the plants to be removed and a forensic team was also on the premises.

The plants were of varying stages of maturity and a large amount of equipment associated with growing cannabis was also seized.

Police are continuing with their enquiries to identify those responsible for harvesting the farm and are appealing to anyone who has any information or saw any suspicious activity over the last few weeks.

Crucial

Detective Inspector John Weaver, from Shropshire Proactive CID, said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone coming or going from the building, which is the old nightclub, in the past few days or weeks as it may be that information is crucial to helping us identify those responsible.

"The information we receive from the public is vital, no matter how small or insignificant it seems it all helps us build a picture to help identify the suspects.”

One passerby, who saw police at the scene over the weekend, said: "It's rather ironic that the farm was right next door to the police station.

"The building has been used as a nightclub over the years but I'm not sure who owns it now although everyone will know it as Park Lane. I have been told it was a major haul of the drugs so it seems they have been there for quite a while."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 413s 041019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org