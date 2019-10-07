Girl, 12, raped near Telford roundabout

The incident happened near to Priorslee Roundabout just off Holyhead Road at about 2.40pm on Friday, September 6.

It was reported to police on Thursday, and the victim described the offender as white, dressed in all black.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and specialist officers are working with the victim to offer her support.

Patrols in the area have been increased to offer reassurance.

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Paul Moxley, said: "We know incidents such as this cause concern among our communities and I would like to offer reassurance an investigation has been launched with extensive enquiries being carried out. Patrols have also been increased in area.

“If anyone does have any information that may help, we are keen to hear from them. If anyone lives or works in the area and remembers seeing something out of the ordinary or suspicious around the time of the incident three weeks ago which was at the end of the first week the schools were back, or any motorists who were in the area on the afternoon of September 6 and have dash cam footage, then we would encourage them to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org