Probe continues after reports of body in River Severn near Ironbridge

By Deborah Hardiman | Ironbridge | Crime | Published:

An investigation is underway following reports that a body was spotted floating in the River Severn near Ironbridge.

West Mercia Police said emergency crews carried a search after being called to the riverbank at about 6.30pm on Wednesday, but no body was found and the search was later called off.

The force said patrols are continuing and officers have carried out extensive inquiries to establish whether anyone has been recently reported missing or is believed to be missing from the Telford area.

