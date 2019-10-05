Advertising
Oswestry man cleared of child sex abuse
An Oswestry man accused of sexually abusing an underage girl 30 years ago has been found not guilty of the offence.
Graham Trow, now 55, had denied a single allegation of indecent assault against the then toddler, in Oswestry, in 1989.
A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court returned a unanimous not guilty verdict following a trial.
However, Trow, a serving prisoner, of Chaucer Road, Oswestry, was returned to custody to serve the remainder of a previous prison term. He is due to be released next month.
