Menu

Advertising

Oswestry man cleared of child sex abuse

By Deborah Hardiman | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

An Oswestry man accused of sexually abusing an underage girl 30 years ago has been found not guilty of the offence.

Graham Trow, now 55, had denied a single allegation of indecent assault against the then toddler, in Oswestry, in 1989.

A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court returned a unanimous not guilty verdict following a trial.

However, Trow, a serving prisoner, of Chaucer Road, Oswestry, was returned to custody to serve the remainder of a previous prison term. He is due to be released next month.

Crime News Oswestry Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News