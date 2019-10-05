Oswestry man cleared of child sex abuse

Graham Trow, now 55, had denied a single allegation of indecent assault against the then toddler, in Oswestry, in 1989.

A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court returned a unanimous not guilty verdict following a trial.

However, Trow, a serving prisoner, of Chaucer Road, Oswestry, was returned to custody to serve the remainder of a previous prison term. He is due to be released next month.