Historic child sex offence is denied

Graham Trow, now 55, denied committing indecent assault against the then toddler. It is alleged to have happened in Oswestry in 1989.

His trial began at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday and a jury was sworn in.

The jury heard that Trow put his hands on the girl’s hips and asked to see her underwear.

The girl told her mother what happened and the next day, said prosecutor Mr Stefan Kolodynski.

She did not report it at the time because she did not think Trow would be prosecuted – and because she did not want her daughter to relive the experience – said Mr Kolodynski.

But the victim went to the police in 2017 after seeing an article in the Shropshire Star about Trow in relation to other criminal matters, and he was interviewed.

He denied the indecent assault took place.

Trow’s representative Ms Debra White cross-examined the complainant.

She said: “Mr Trow doesn’t accept that he asked you to show him your knickers.

“He didn’t ask what colour your knickers were, he didn’t ask you to show them to him, did he?”

In response the complainant said he did.

Trow, of Chaucer Road, Oswestry, denies a single charge of indecent assault. The trial continues.