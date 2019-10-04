Crossbow and axe handed to police

The force took part in the campaign, known as Operation Sceptre, to keep knives and blades out of circulation, while also increasing awareness about the dangers of carrying knives.

Knife amnesty bins were placed at police stations in each of the force’s four divisions, where people could dispose of blades with no questions asked.

In all, 321 blades were handed in with crossbow bolts and a crossbow also among the surrendered items.

The force also focused on educating members of the public about the best way to safely dispose of knives and blades once the amnesty period was over.

They urged those who would consider leaving knives at a charity shop, or anyone involved in a household clearance, to bring them to a local authority recycling centre for safe disposal.

It is the second knife campaign the force has taken part in this year. During March’s operation, 661 knives were handed in as part of the amnesty.

Inspector Tim Davies, who led the operation, said: “Dyfed-Powys remains a safe place to live, work and visit, and thankfully we don’t face the level of knife crime other areas see.

“We take part in Operation Sceptre to support our police colleagues nationally, making knives and blades as hard as possible for criminals to access.

“The effects of knife crime can be devastating, and we are committed to doing all we can to stop it. This year alone, nearly 1,000 knives and blades have been handed in to us – that’s 1,000 that can no longer fall in to the wrong hands.

“Although this week-long operation has come to an end, we are keen to reach out to members of the public who may have information about people who carry knives. I would encourage anyone with information to have the confidence to come forward and report it by calling 101.”

Neighbourhood Policing and Response teams carried out engagement activities around knife crime awareness during the week, which included talks with young people at schools, and community groups, as well as leaflet drops to charity shops and other retailers.

Now the amnesty has ended, Dyfed-Powys Police is keen people know how to safely dispose of a knife, blade, or other sharp item. Its advice is to discard them in a metal bin at the nearest local authority recycling centre.