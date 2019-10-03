Spate of burglaries in Shrewsbury

An attached garage at a house in Rowan Close, Ellesmere Road, was broken into overnight between September 18-19. A van and a car were searched.

A sat nav was among items taken when a car parked on a driveway on Ellesmere Road was raided between 8.30pm on September 18 and 8am on September 19 September.

Around 12.30am/12.45am on September 19, a male was seen trying car doors in Lancaster Road and attempting to gain entry into them. He was described as tall, dressed in black with a scarf round his face, and carrying a bag over his shoulder.

At around 4am on September 20, a male in a light coloured top was seen trying to open the doors of parked cars in Ashford Drive, Heath Farm and between 11am-4.45pm on September 22 a dark blue racing bike, locked to a pole outside a furniture store in Ennerdale Road, was cut free and stolen.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101.