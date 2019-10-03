Menu

Shrewsbury police officer is charged with theft

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A serving police officer from Shrewsbury will appear in court later this month charged with theft.

Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Sergeant Matthew Hodgson, 46, will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on October 25.

The West Mercia Police officer is charged with theft and attempted theft from two shops in Shrewsbury.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in January and February this year.

Hodgson is currently suspended from work.

