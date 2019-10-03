Series of thefts, criminal damage and people acting suspiciously in Shrewsbury

Between 6pm on September 12 and 7.30am on September 13 an attempt was made to set fire to a wooden gate at school premises in Hemsworth Way, Greenfields.

Overnight between September 18-19, a cream coloured purse was stolen from the glove box of a car parked in Coldridge Drive, Herongate. During the same night, a vehicle in Katesway, Herongate, was forced open and rifled.

A coat and a wallet were stolen from a car in Farm Lodge Lane, Herongate, between 12.30am-9.30am on September 19.

Between 6am-8.30am on September 20 a Lenovo laptop was stolen from a car parked on a driveway in Oakdale Drive, Mount Pleasant.

A car in Juniper Drive, off Ellesmere Road, was entered and searched overnight between September 18-19, possibly at around 3.30am, but no thefts were reported.

Cars in Ludford Drive were seen being raided by a tall, white male in a grey hooded jacket at around 2.50am on September 20. Again, no thefts were reported.

Around 6.30am on September 15 alarms were activated at a leisure centre on Sundorne Road. A bike shed door was prised open and eight mountain bikes were removed.

A garage in Field Crescent, Sundorne, was raided at some time between September 2-9 and a red Yamaha moped was stolen.

Advertising

At around 5.30pm on September 10 three young persons were seen on school premises in Corndon Crescent, Sundorne. Two bicycles were damaged in what appeared to be an attempt to steal them.

Between September 8-9 a blue & white Saracen Venturer hybrid cycle was stolen from outside a nursing home in Sundorne Road.

Between 4am-2pm on September 10 locked grey Rider electric pedal cycle was stolen from a cycle storage area beside supermarket premises in Whitchurch Road.

Between 6.30pm September 15 and 8.40am on September 16, a car on a communal car park in Outwood, off Little Harlescott Lane, was broken into. A dark brown Gucci purse was stolen and cards from the purse were used locally for small fraudulent transactions from 5am. Some cash was also taken.

On September 15, between midday-3pm a car parked at licensed premises in Sundorne Road was attacked. A door was damaged, possibly with a jemmy, but there was no evidence of a successful entry.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101.