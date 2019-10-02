Whitchurch burglar jailed after suspended sentence is revoked

Steven Matthews, 36, of Brook Road, was given a 24-week prison sentence after pleading guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three counts of burglary at commercial premises, theft of a motor vehicle and a shop theft.

Matthews had previously been given an 18-week suspended sentence for three burglaries at commercial premises in Whitchurch town centre.

As part of his sentence he was also given an electronic tag and a curfew.

A member of the public subsequently found an electronic tag and handed it to police with the tag later identified as belonging to Matthews which it is believed he had cut off before the latest offences were committed.

Impact

On Tuesday, his 18-week suspended sentence was revoked, with the magistrates ordering him to be jailed, with a further six weeks added.

The conviction comes after an investigation by the Proactive CID team based at Shrewsbury Police Station.

Proactive CID Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, said: “These burglaries had a significant impact on the local community in Whitchurch and I’m pleased Matthews has been jailed for these offences.

“We know the devastating impact burglary can have, not just on victims but the wider community too and will continue to do all we can to make sure those suspected of being responsible are put before the courts.

"I would like to thank my team for their hard work in relation to both of these convictions and to reassure the public that we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators of crime before the courts”.