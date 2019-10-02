Boxing chiefs not ruling out return to ring for Telford's Fiaz jailed for attacking father with baseball bat

The 23-year-old was jailed for 15 months for his role in the assault on Shakeel Younis in a Telford street.

His fighting licence was suspended following his guilty plea.

But the British Boxing Board of Control is not ruling out a possible return after he has served his sentence.

See also:

In a statement the board's general secretary Robert Smith told the Shropshire Star: "Ammir Fiaz’s licence will remain suspended.

"Once Mr Fiaz has completed his sentence and should he wish to apply for the suspension to be lifted or to reapply for a licence, all matters will be considered at that time by the relevant area council."

Fiaz, and co-defendants Habib Mohammed, both 23, and Idris Mohammed, 20, were sentenced to a combined six-and-a-half years for offences including causing actual bodily harm to Mr Younis during the incident, in Regent Street, Wellington, on December 8 last year.

Advertising

The victim was also punched and kicked by the gang. The incident was blamed on a dispute between families in the area.

His family have called on the governing body to ban Fiaz for good.

For assaulting Mr Younis, Fiaz, of Dawley Road, Arleston, was jailed for 15 months and five months for possession of an offensive weapon to run concurrently.

Habib Mohammed was jailed for 12 months, and for intimidation relating to a Snapchat video making threats to the victim's family he was jailed for 12 months to run consecutively.

For the assault and for possession of cocaine relating to a separate incident in Shrewsbury on June 16, 2017, Idris Mohammed was jailed for a total of three years and three months.

The gang were jailed last month after Shrewsbury Crown Court heard the victim was subjected to a brutal attack.