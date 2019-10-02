Advertising
Boxing chiefs not ruling out return to ring for Telford's Fiaz jailed for attacking father with baseball bat
Disgraced Telford middleweight Ammir Fiaz could return to the ring after completing his jail term for attacking a father-of-three with a baseball bat.
The 23-year-old was jailed for 15 months for his role in the assault on Shakeel Younis in a Telford street.
His fighting licence was suspended following his guilty plea.
But the British Boxing Board of Control is not ruling out a possible return after he has served his sentence.
See also:
- Victim's family welcomes jailing of Telford boxer for Wellington baseball bat attack
- Telford boxer jailed after brutal baseball bat attack in Wellington
- Telford boxer Fiaz loses license after admitting street assault
- Boxer backs out of Saudi Arabia bout after admitting part in Telford street attack
In a statement the board's general secretary Robert Smith told the Shropshire Star: "Ammir Fiaz’s licence will remain suspended.
"Once Mr Fiaz has completed his sentence and should he wish to apply for the suspension to be lifted or to reapply for a licence, all matters will be considered at that time by the relevant area council."
Fiaz, and co-defendants Habib Mohammed, both 23, and Idris Mohammed, 20, were sentenced to a combined six-and-a-half years for offences including causing actual bodily harm to Mr Younis during the incident, in Regent Street, Wellington, on December 8 last year.
Advertising
The victim was also punched and kicked by the gang. The incident was blamed on a dispute between families in the area.
His family have called on the governing body to ban Fiaz for good.
For assaulting Mr Younis, Fiaz, of Dawley Road, Arleston, was jailed for 15 months and five months for possession of an offensive weapon to run concurrently.
Habib Mohammed was jailed for 12 months, and for intimidation relating to a Snapchat video making threats to the victim's family he was jailed for 12 months to run consecutively.
For the assault and for possession of cocaine relating to a separate incident in Shrewsbury on June 16, 2017, Idris Mohammed was jailed for a total of three years and three months.
The gang were jailed last month after Shrewsbury Crown Court heard the victim was subjected to a brutal attack.
Most Read
Boxing chiefs not ruling out return to ring for Telford's Fiaz jailed for attacking father with baseball bat
Woman jailed for seven years after setting fire to ex-partner's Telford flat causing him significant burns
Advertising
Login or Register to comment