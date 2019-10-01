Warning over rural thefts in Shropshire after break-in

The Bishop's Castle Policing Team posted a notice following an overnight break-in on a van in Lydbury North where power tools were stolen.

A Ford Transit van was broken into overnight on Saturday in which a number of Makita drills were stolen, costing hundreds of pounds.

The team are warning against van theft as the locks are often vulnerable and they are encouraging owners to add extra protection to the doors for better security.

Shaun Cullis, Police Community Support Officer in Bishop's Castle, said van theft happens all over the country and it is not a new thing.

"It is not overly common here. We have had a few cases in the last year, but not regularly.

"The locks on the vans are not the best in the world and we just want to make people aware that break ins can happen and to be vigilant.

"If people have to leave their tools in their vans then they should know that the locks are not the best and that anything they can do to make the vans more secure will help.

"Even if it's a bolt or a regular padlock, anything. It is also good to mark the tools to make them a bit more unique and then harder to sell."