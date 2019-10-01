Plans for new CCTV in Ludlow town centre

Ludlow Town Council has applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission to replace the existing units which were installed in 2003.

In the application, the town council said: "Some parts of the CCTV infrastructure are now 16 years old and the system as a whole requires upgrading.

"Ludlow Town Council has consulted with West Mercia Police through Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood police team to establish a plan for a phased upgrade of CCTV in Ludlow, and this planning application is for the first phase.

"Phase one is the replacement of the existing camera hardware with improved cameras with Wi-Fi connectivity to higher resolution transmit images to Ludlow Police Station."

The current system was funded by South Shropshire District Council in an agreement with the town council, which took on its maintenance, and the police, which took on its operation.

The proposed new set-up will see replacement cameras installed in the existing locations, so there will be no visual changes.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North on Shropshire Council, said the upgrade was long-awaited as the current cameras are low resolution and faces cannot be recognised.

He said: "An upgrade of the town centre’s CCTV is overdue and welcome. It will help keep Ludlow a low crime town."

This is the first phase of a two stage upgrade of the town’s CCTV cameras. Ludlow Town Council has not yet released details of the plans for phase two.

Both phases will be 50 per cent match funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner. Ludlow Town Council is also contributing as are businesses and organisations in the town, including the Civic Society.