Cannabis grower jailed for two years

Mold Crown Court heard that despite the operation being stopped by the police, defendant Ceejay Maher, a failed businessman, started another one at his then home in Tarporley.

Police came knocking on his door to question him about the first ‘grow’ and became suspicious when they heard the noise of a generator in the attic, and found the second operation.

In total, there had been sufficient plants to produce cannabis with an estimated street value of up to £180,000.

Maher, 30, now of Greenalls Farm Bungalow in Doddleston, Cheshire, who was said to have turned to cannabis growing to pay off legitimate business debts, was jailed for two years.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that there had been extraordinary delays in the case.

The growing operations were discovered in December 2017 and March 2018. That delay was reflected in a reduced sentence, he said.

Maher, he said, had shown brazen persistence. Despite the fact that the police shut down the Penley operation and he would have been expecting a knock on the door he set up a second operation.

Perhaps he thought he had got away with it, he said.

Defending barrister Simon Rogers said that it was his client’s case that he was not sure who had taken the plants from the Penley unit but the judge said that he did not believe that “in a million years.”

Sentencing Maher, the judge told him: “I have no doubt at all that you knew the police had done it as opposed to some rogue individuals interfering.”

It had take police three months to speak to him and in that time he had set up another professional operation with plants in the attic, the understairs cupboard and the garage at his home.

He had admitted what he had done in March of last year but was not brought to court until July of this year - a delay put down to human error by the police.

The judge said he was motivated by profit and it was so serious that the prison sentence had to be immediate.

Prosecuting barrister Jade Tufail said on December 21, 2017, police found a sophisticated cannabis grow at Penley which had three silver-lined growing areas with 180 plants. A total of 109 were healthy and bushy but the remainder were small and wilted.

His finger prints were found and he was named as the unit tenant.

The healthy plants could have produced cannabis valued at between £30,500 and £91,500 on the streets.

It was a professional set up which would have taken time and money to set up.

On March 10, 2018, police went to his then address in Tarporley where the second grow was found.

The 107 viable plants found would have been capable of producing cannabis worth between £30,000 and £90,000 on the streets.

It was being grown on a commercial scale, she said.

Interviewed, he said he did it because of significant financial debts.

Mr Rogers said that his client had not been successful in growing any crops because both had been seized by the police. He had previous convictions but not since 2013.

The defendant had started a legitimate business, sadly it began to struggle, he found himself in financial difficulties and began to grow cannabis.

There had been significant delays in the case. He had not been spoken to by police for three months after the Penley raid although police knew who he was and had his mobile number.

He had admitted what he had done at his then home in March of last year and again there had been huge delays.

The real sadness was that he had put his life in order, got a job as a ground worker and soon found himself working as a foreman in charge of five others.

He was working to support two children, he was described as a good father by two former partners, and he was supported in court by his current partner.