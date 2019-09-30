Telford man broke sister's rib in assault

Sunil Verma, 45, of Bloomsbury Lane, Muxton, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an early hearing.

Judge Peter Barrie said Verma had used inexcusable violence and that it had been an appalling way to behave.

He was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work and complete a 25-day rehabilitation order.

Mr Richard Davenport, prosecuting, said that Verma's sister, Geeta, was the main carer for their father.

In January this year they argued over his care and Verma started swearing at his sister.

"She told him to get out and he pushed her against the window frame, causing her to fall and knock her head.

"He put his hands around her neck and chest and then threw her against the opposite wall."

His victim suffered a cracked rib and cut to her head.

In a victim impact statement she said that he should not go to jail but needed to have help for his anger issues and understand the consequences of them.

Judge Barrie imposed a five year restraining order meaning Verma must not contact his sister.