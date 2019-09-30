Menu

Shrewsbury woman given suspended sentence for affray at her home

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A woman has been given a suspended sentence after admitting affray at her Shrewsbury home.

Shirley Robinson, 51, was arrested on May 8 following an incident at the address, in Astley, where police were called.

Mitigating barrister Mr Paul Smith told Shrewsbury Crown Court that the defendant had been in custody since her arrest.

She was sentenced to 12 months jail suspended for two years, meaning Robinson was released following the hearing.

However, she must attend alcohol treatment for six months and attend 50 rehabilitation activity days with probation or return to prison.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

