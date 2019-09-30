Motorbikes and quad bike stolen from village near Shrewsbury

Two separate burglaries in the Halfway House happened overnight on Wednesday and Thursday (26-27).

A Red Suzuki Quad bike, no registration plate, was stolen from a farm in the area.

During the second burglary two road motorbikes were stolen between the hours of 11.30pm and 4.30am; an orange coloured KTM, part registration number of **67 WPL, and a black Yamaha WR 125, part registration number of **11 YFT.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting reference OIS 100S 270919.