Motorbikes and quad bike stolen from village near Shrewsbury
Motorbikes and a quad bike have been stolen from properties in a village near Shrewsbury.
Two separate burglaries in the Halfway House happened overnight on Wednesday and Thursday (26-27).
A Red Suzuki Quad bike, no registration plate, was stolen from a farm in the area.
During the second burglary two road motorbikes were stolen between the hours of 11.30pm and 4.30am; an orange coloured KTM, part registration number of **67 WPL, and a black Yamaha WR 125, part registration number of **11 YFT.
Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting reference OIS 100S 270919.
