Telford paedophile given community order for having hundreds of indecent images of children

Christopher Pritchard, aged 50, admitted three offences including making four moving images in Category A - the most serious, having 200 category C still and moving images, and one category B photograph.

Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday heard how the images were discovered by police in August 2017 after the US authorities reported communications between an illicit website and his laptop.

Mitigating on his behalf barrister Mr Kevin Jones asked for him to be given a community sentence.

"I respectfully suggest that this does not cross the custody threshold," he said.

Mr Jones said Pritchard, unemployed of Proctors Place in Wrockwardine Wood, had mental health issues which were now being picked up since his arrest.

He was given a two-year community order and must attend 40 rehabilitation activity days. He will also be placed on to the sex offenders' register and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years.

The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the images.

There was no order for costs.