Pair fined £200 each for fly-tipping

Powys County Council’s Waste Awareness and Enforcement Team has issued the two fines after investigating fly-tipping incidents that took place at in Llandrinio and Llansantffraid-Ym-Mechain.

Two bags of waste containing non-recyclable plastics such as expanded polystyrene, plastic bags from compost, plastic seed trays and plant pots were dumped at Llandrinio Village Hall in June while three black bags of domestic rubbish were dumped at the community recycling site in Llansantffraid-Ym-Mechain in August.

Both incidents were captured on CCTV and the council’s Waste Awareness and Enforcement Team were able to trace the vehicle registration plates of the suspects using the DVLA database used by enforcement officers.

The offenders, who were from the Llandrinio and Llansantffraid-Ym-Mechain areas, were issued with a £400 fine.

Both accepted the fine and each paid £200 as an early repayment option is available if the fine is paid within 14 days.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Recycling and Waste, said: “We want to make Powys a welcoming place for our residents and visitors and this starts by having a clean environment.

“The majority of residents and businesses already recycling and dispose of their waste in the correct way.

"However, there are those who blight our communities with their selfish actions by fly-tipping their waste.

“We need to reinforce the message that fly-tipping is a criminal offence that harms the environment and costs taxpayers’ money when it has to be cleared up.

"We will continue to clamp down on those who dispose of their waste which should be a warning to show that we will investigate this anti-social behaviour and take the appropriate enforcement action.”