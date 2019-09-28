Jailed: Man repeatedly hit student in random Shrewsbury attack

The victim was pushing his bicycle along Welsh Bridge when he was confronted by 26-year-old Kieran Taylor, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Richard Davenport told the hearing that the victim was out with a friend when they were approached by Taylor and his cousin Shaun Gilbert, 19, on June 12 at about 10pm.

“He was pushing it across the bridge with his friend Sammy when they saw two males cross from the other side. Taylor says to him ‘what are you looking at?’. The victim replied ‘nothing’ .

“He was asked for a cigarette and replied that he didn’t have any.

“He was then hit by Taylor five to six times with a lot of force. Having watched the CCTV footage we see that Gilbert was speaking the truth in his statement when he said he only hit the complainant once. Gilbert doesn’t strike the complaint at this stage.

“At this point Gilbert says to Taylor ‘you have already hit him’ and attempts to make him stop.

“As the victim wheels his bike off the bridge the defendant chases after him. Taylor grabs him hold of the bike then begins shouting and screaming. He then punches him again three or four times. Shaun Gilbert then joins in and hits the victim once,” Mr Davenport said

He said the student suffered a bruises to his right eye and cheekbone as a result of the attack and his bike had £30 damage.

Street camera footage of the incident was played to Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The pair were later arrested following a “struggle” at a property, in New Street, where both lived. Both admitted an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In his victim impact statement the student said: “I do go out, but I feel something similar will happen again as it was so random.”

Taylor’s solicitor advocate Mr Stephen Scully said: “He accepts he finds himself in this difficult position due to his actions. He had housing and alcohol problems after being released from prison and began sofa surfing.”

Taylor, who has previous convictions for matters including burglary and public disorder was jailed for 13 months. He had already been jailed for four months in July by magistrates for racially aggravated assault and common assault.

For hitting the victim, Gilbert was sentenced to an 18-month community order with a requirement to attend alcohol treatment for six months and 35 activity days. He must also carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months.