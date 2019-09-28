Drunken inmate given more jail time for sexually assaulting prison guard

Magistrates at Llandudno convicted Paul Kinnon, 33, of no fixed address, of sexual touching at Berwyn jail, Wrexham, dubbed Britain’s “cushiest” prison. He denied the offence.

Burglar Kinnon claimed he’d drunk four litres of jailhouse hooch and was dared to touch the warder for another litre.

“I was a fool and made a mistake,” he said in evidence.

“It wasn’t sexual in any way. Definitely not between her legs.”

Kinnon alleged up to eight prison officers had come to his cell and his wrists had been broken after a beating.

He must pay £120 compensation and register as a sex offender for seven years.

He maintained the wing was “rife” with drugs and alcohol.

“It was a mere joke. It was the stupidest thing I have ever done,” he told the court.

But CCTV footage was seen by the magistrates. Prosecutor Paul Abraham suggested to Kinnon: "You have deliberately shoved your hand between her legs.”

The defendant replied: "No, I certainly haven’t.”

Questioned by his lawyer Sam Fixter, he said : "I had a drink and wanted some more. It wasn’t sexual in any way.”

Mr Fixter said Kinnon was extremely remorseful and what occurred happened in a “split second.”

Magistrates’ chairman Darren Campbell said the assault was on a vulnerable victim in prison and they found her evidence “credible.” An intimate part had been targeted.

The prison officer victim said Kinnon had been “one of the more well-behaved men on the community.” But she’d been shocked when she felt a hand squeezing between her legs over her thick trousers, from behind.

“He was laughing,” she added.

The officer said he had remarked earlier that she had “beautiful eyes.”